FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CalViva Health and the Fresno Grizzlies are celebrating “Back 2 School” night with a free backpack giveaway, this Saturday.

“The backpacks are filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils, markers, and everything a kid needs to be successful, “ says community Courtney Shapiro, Director of Community Relations at CalViva Health.

The first 2,000 students to attend Saturday’s game at Chuckchansi Park will receive a backpack.

The Grizzlies also provided CalViva with 2,000 vouchers to the game to ensure kids who would benefit most from the backpacks, get them. The game starts at 6:50 p.m.