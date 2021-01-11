1st Black San Francisco police chief dies at 83

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 2, 2003, file photo, San Francisco Police Chief Earl Sanders rests on a book of documents and looks out at the Pacific Ocean, below the Cliff House, in San Francisco. Sanders, who became San Francisco’s first Black police chief after working as a homicide detective on such infamous cases as the 1970s Zebra murders, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. He was 83. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prentice “Earl” Sanders, who became San Francisco’s first Black police chief after working as a homicide detective on such infamous cases as the 1970s Zebra murders, has died. He was 83.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Sanders died Monday after battling kidney failure.

Sanders was chief from 2002 to 2003 but he worked in the department for nearly four decades.

He helped investigate the racially motivated Zebra murders that resulted in the convictions of four Black men for killing 15 white victims.

Police Chief William Scott calls Sanders a trailblazer who ultimately made the department “better and more inclusive.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com