19th annual Santa’s Village will be drive-through this year

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Santa’s Village is set up right in front of City Hall and this event has been going on around Fresno for the past 18 years — this year is slightly different due to the pandemic. It’s the first year for it to be in a drive-through fashion and no walk-ups are being allowed.

“This year has been a year of firsts and this is not any different than anything else we’ve seen this year,” said Lt. Stephen Viveros of the Fresno Police Department.

All COVID-19 regulations are in place for the event that entertains thousands every year.

“We certainly were not going to let COVID-19 stand in the way of being able to bless so many boys and girls within our community and the families with the food giveaway, the toy giveaway and so forth,” said Jerry Dyer, Fresno’s Mayor Elect.

Santa’s Village is filled with music, decor, santa and more and the goal is to provide low income families with Christmas memories while connecting with city leaders.

“I think it’s very important to bring law enforcement with our community and I think law enforcement were ready to connect with our community for this Christmas and this is awesome what they’re doing,” said Monica Diaz, the President of the Lulu Foundation.

“Every year, at the end of the year, we’ve always had this great opportunity to give back to the kids and give back to the community. It’s always been something that all our officers look forward to,” said Lt. Viveros.