$19,000 worth of frames stolen from a Fresno optician’s office

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Investigators are searching for a man shown in security camera footage stealing almost $20,000 worth of frames from a Fresno optician’s office.

Police say it happened around Sunday around 7 p.m. at Signature Optometry at 5430 N Palm Avenue. The total retail value of the theft was $19,327 and a total of 82 frames were taken.

The owner Dr. Chris Fisher says he got a call from his alarm company around 7:10 p.m. saying five alarms had been triggered in the office.

“It was a mess. There were frames on the floor, there was garbage on the floor, there was glass all over the front,” said Fisher. “It didn’t look good.”

The store was previously broken into in 2015. Fisher says the video of the most recent burglary suggests the same person could be responsible.

“When he came in, he actually looked at where the Ray Bans used to be kept on our frame boards and we’d moved them recently, so it tells me he probably has been in the office before, it could be the gentleman that broke into the office five years ago,” he said.

Now, Fisher is warning other optometrists to be on the look-out for anything suspicious.

“Just be aware. Know that especially popular sunglass styles, Ray-Bans are probably what they’re looking for,” said Fisher.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

