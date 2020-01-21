19-year-old Codi Slayton arraigned in Madera Courtroom

MADERA COUNTY, California – (KSEE) 19-year-old Codi Slayton was arraigned in a Madera Courtroom this morning.

Slayton is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez last fall.

His bail remains at $5-million dollars raised last week from the original $1-million dollar bail.

The District Attorney says the former marine has no current criminal history they’re aware of.

Slayton was arrested in Oceanside, then turned over to Madera County Sheriffs.

