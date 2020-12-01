19-year-old arrested for shooting, killing man on Thanksgiving day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 19-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing a man on Thanksgiving day in Porterville.

On Nov. 26 at around 4 p.m., Porterville Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Prospect Street in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sierra View District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a firearm was located at the scene and recovered. Witnesses told authorities Tyler Wright, 19, of Porterville and the victim were in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.

Wright was booked at the Tulare County Jail and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Mark Lightfoot at (559)782-7556.