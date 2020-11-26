19 Thanksgiving foods that are not safe for your pets

News

by: Laura Morrison and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — You probably already know not to feed your pets that last piece of holiday chocolate, but there are a number of other Thanksgiving scraps that you should avoid scraping into the dog bowl.

The ASPCA lists a number of other common foods that aren’t suitable for pets, ranging from avocados to macadamia nuts. But the your holiday plate may actually be loaded with more potentially dangerous foods for your dog than most other meals.

The city of Strongsville wants to help keep your pets safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. In a recent Facebook post, an Ohio animal control officer broke down the traditional holiday foods that will and will not harm pets.

Here’s what pets can ingest safely, according to animal control expert Chuck McCleary:

  • Turkey (unseasoned/cooked)
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Green beans (raw)
  • Carrots (unseasoned)
  • Pumpkin
  • Apples
  • Bread (baked)
  • Corn
  • Eggs (cooked)

The list of items the pets should NOT ingest, is far longer:

  • Gravy/Butter
  • Bread(raw) Stuffing
  • Ham
  • Marshmallow
  • Bones/Fats/Skin
  • Desserts
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Grapes/Raisins
  • Cranberry
  • Turkey (raw)
  • Green beans (cooked)
  • Mushrooms
  • Cake
  • Alcohol
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Corn (on the cob)
  • Nuts
  • Eggs (raw)

The ASPCA urges dog owners who fear their animal has consumed potentially dangerous foods to take note of how much they have eaten and either contact their veterinarian or contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.