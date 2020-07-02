18-year-old Orosi girl arrested for distributing child pornography

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — A more than month long investigation led to a child pornography bust in Tulare County Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office took 18-year-old Britney Vasquez into custody around 8 a.m. for allegedly creating social media accounts to share and receive child pornography.

“The web is a dark place at times,” Lt. Kevin Kemmerling with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kemmerling said the department got a tip back in May from someone who recognized a person posted on one of the accounts.

IP and log in numbers traced the account back to Vasquez and a search turned up about 75 pornographic photos and videos of males and females approximately 13 to 17 years old.

Kemmerling said cases like this are uncommon.

“This is the first one that I’ve had and it is very rare because A of her age and also the fact that it was a female,” Kemmerling said.

He also said it’s also odd they found no motive behind the crime and said Vasquez was not making any money off the pictures.

“She had gotten a bunch of photos and then she started putting them on a social media account on an Instagram and a Facebook account. Then other people would add photos and she would trade them, and she would start going back and forth,” Kemmerling said.

Investigators don’t believe Vasquez knew the victims, and said at this point it appears she was working alone.

Kemmerling said it serves as a reminder to stay vigilant.

“Our kids really get victimized and wrapped into things that they don’t need to be involved with. So please, to all my parents, make sure you know what your kids are doing out there,” he said.

Vasquez is being charged with 20 counts of distributing child pornography, she’s being held on $1-million bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.