UPDATE: This article has been edited to correct Robinson’s age.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested an 18-year-old in the death of his father according to Fresno County deputies.

Brice Robinson, 18 of Fresno, was arrested after deputies say around 7:30 p.m. Sunday they responded to a stabbing in the 4000 block of N. Sunnyside Avenue in Tarpey Village.

Deputies say Robinson and his father, 60-year-old Brian Robinson, got into a disturbance according to witnesses and evidence collected Brian Robinson was stabbed by his son.

Brian Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Deputies say the motive has not been determined but say detectives learned there was a disturbance between the father and son, which escalated into violence

Brice Robinson was booked into the Fresno County Jail and his bail is one million dollars.