17-year-old Merced student arrested for making criminal threats

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old student was arrested in connection to a social media threat against a Merced high school, the Merced Police Department said Friday.

Police said they received a call regarding a social media post that there was going to be a school shooting at El Capitan High School on Friday.

Police said they contacted the reporting party and immediately started an investigation.

Investigators said they were able to interview several students that attend El Capitan High School.

Through the investigation, information was obtained that led investigators to the identity of the student that posted the initial threat.

Merced Police Department said they arrested a 17-year-old male student for criminal threats.

The 17-year-old is a student at El Capitan High School.

Merced Union High School District spokesperson Sam Yniguez said, “This morning, law enforcement officials gave us the all-clear and assured us that the campus is safe. Classes at El Capitan High are operating on a regular schedule today. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our single highest priority and we take all potential threats seriously.”

The 17-year-old was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Detention facility.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Gorman at (209) 388-7715.

