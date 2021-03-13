17-year-old hospitalized after being shot at family gathering, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot at a family gathering Saturday night in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m. the department received multiple calls of shots being fired at Clay and Cedar avenues. An officer was nearby finishing up paperwork when he was approached that someone had been shot.

Authorities say there was a disturbance between two attendees at the gathering and shots were fired by one of the individuals.

BREAKING: 17-year-old girl shot in the leg at a party in #Fresno. @livjohnsontv live from the scene near Clay & Cedar with details at 11 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/JRgzTIqMLe — Shawna Khalafi (@ShawnaKhalafiTV) March 14, 2021

One of the individuals who was involved in the shooting took off running. Another took off in a black 4-door Sedan.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the right leg and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. She is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.