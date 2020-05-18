17-year-old dead after drowning near Sequoia National Park in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old from Los Angeles is dead after drowning near Sequoia National Park on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy went into the water at around 4 p.m. and was pulled out by bystanders about 10 to 20 minutes later.

He was unresponsive and transported to Sierra View Hospital in Porterville where he later died.

No other details were available.

