16-year-old succumbs to injuries after head-on collision killed her father

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old from Sanger passed away Thursday due to her injuries after a head-on collision sent her to the hospital last month, her father was killed at the scene.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol Fresno area says a big rig was driving in the area of Chateau Fresno and Highway 180 when the big rig moved into the direct lane of a Chevy SUV and collided head-on on Aug. 20.

Stephanie Faz, 16, was driving the SUV during the accident. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Her father Joe Faz, 68, also inside the SUV and was declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the big rig is being cooperative with investigators, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be apart of the collision.

A GoFundMe account was set by family members of the victims to help with memorial expenses.

