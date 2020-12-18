16-year-old arrested in the murder of Waukena Market Owner, another suspect on the loose

WAUKENA, California (KGPE) — A 16-year-old is behind bars for the murder of a Waukena Market owner.

A new surveillance video showed two suspects in the Market on Monday night. The cashier and owner, Manuel Martin, rung up two sodas, chocolate milk, and a pack of cigarettes for two men and hoodies. Moments later, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Martin.

“After that happened,” said Tulare County Sheriff Spokesperson Ashley Ritchie. “The store clerk pulled out a gun as well. That is when the shooting happened and the store clerk was killed.”

Ritchie said the two suspects took off with cash and lighters. Detectives later used surveillance video and other evidence that leads them to a home in Richgrove where they arrested a 16-year-old boy for murder. He is not being identified because he is a minor and investigators don’t believe this is his first robbery.

“That 16-year-old was also involved in some other armed robberies in Bakersfield, Tulare, and Alpa,” said Ritchie.

The other suspect is still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The community is holding a candlelight vigil from 6-8 pm on Thursday in front of the market to remember Martin.

“These are tough times,” said local resident Jason Shaw. “This is a tough year and to lose such a good man, it is hard to deal with this.”

The ever-growing shrine of candles, flowers, and gifts outside of the Waukena Market a testament to the impact Martin had on the town of only a couple hundred people.”

The organizers expect a couple of hundred people to show up at the vigil. All donations will go to the family to help them get through a difficult time during the holidays.

