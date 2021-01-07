16-year-old arrested after DUI crash near Auberry

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old is suffering from moderate to major injuries after a DUI crash near Auberry Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the teen drove his vehicle off the road and rolled over in the area of Auberry Road north of Knob Knoll Lane just before 3:30 p.m.

The teen was ejected from the vehicle after authorities say he had no seat belt on.

The 16-year-old was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and will be arrested for driving under the influence, according to CHP.