$1,500 check presented to help employees at local restaurant impacted by COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A $1,500 check was presented to help employees at a Fresno restaurant impacted by the pandemic.

The drop in restaurant business prompted the Sons in Retirement Service to step in to help.

The members collected what they would have otherwise spent on their monthly luncheon and wrote a $1,500 check to give back to the workers of Pardini’s in Fresno.

“You know, every dollar helps and one of my challenges – to all the other big SIRS branches in Fresno, to take the challenge on and if they haven’t already to check with their membership to see if they can do the same drive,” said Jackie Levato.

The group says it’s an honor to be able to help out the staff at Pardini’s in this way.

