15-year-old killed during motorcycle crash with big rig in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old boy was killed during a motorcycle crash in Merced County on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Bradbury and Clausen Roads east of Hilmar at around 4:26 p.m. for a call of a traffic collision between a motorcycle and a big rig.

When authorities arrived they say the 15-year-old of Turlock was deceased at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the big rig is a 28-year-old man from Turlock, CHP says he is being cooperative with the investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the incident.

