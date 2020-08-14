15-year-old boy shot in the back in Coalinga, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back Thursday in Coalinga, according to authorities.

At around 2:44 p.m. the Coalinga Communication Center received calls of shots fired in the area of Madison and S. Coalinga streets.

When they arrived they were told that the victim was taken to the hospital in a vehicle, authorities say.

Officers were then advised that the car had turned around and was heading back to the city to take the victim to the Coalinga Fire Department for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department at 559-935-1525.

