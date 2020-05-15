15-year-old arrested after pistol-whipping victim during social media drug deal, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A 15-year-old boy was arrested for striking his victim on the head with a gun, causing a major head injury, during a social media drug deal Wednesday, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they responded to the 3300 block of E. Clinton Ave at around 2:00 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery and assault.

The caller told deputies two people had robbed his girlfriend and pistol-whipped her on the head. Deputies say the juvenile, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, struck the victim so hard it broke off the handle of the firearm. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say two suspects, a male and a female, met with the victim after agreeing on social media to conduct a deal for marijuana. Instead of making the purchase, the juvenile attacked the victim and stole the drugs.

The juvenile was caught following a traffic stop in the area of near E. Butler and S. Cedar Avenues in southeast Fresno.

Deputies say the 15-year-old was found in possession of a BB-gun that matched the weapon used in the robbery. He also had gang affiliations. He was booked on charges of assault, robbery, and aggravated battery.

