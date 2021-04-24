14 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fourteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Saturday evening in Madera.

Firefighters were called out to a three-unit apartment complex located at S. Madera Avenue and G Street around 7 p.m.

Both Madera County and the City of Madera fire departments worked to put out the flames. Crews say one unit had major fire damage and the other was deemed unlivable.

“Red Cross has been contacted and all their information has been given to Red Cross and Red Cross will be contacting them later tonight,” said Batallion Chief Sean Bowe.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.