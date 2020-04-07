14 of the 124 people with COVID-19 in Fresno County hospitalized, some critically ill

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fourteen of the 124 people with COVID-19 in Fresno County are currently hospitalized–some of them are critically ill.

The health department predicts we are still behind other bigger cities in California as far as when we will see our peak.

Their best estimate is the last week in April, but it depends on how well we can flatten the curve.

Based on worst-case modeling health officials say we will need more ICU beds and ventilators than we have.

“We may need several hundred more beds and ventilators because if we do get a surge that happens very suddenly which we are seeing in some bigger communities in the us we are going to be very challenged in providing the top level care.”

The number of ventilators across the county changes day by day.

Health officials encourage people to keep social distancing and washing your hands to protect yourself and others.

