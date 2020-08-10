14 Girl Scouts in Central Valley recognized with awards

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) — A group of girls in the Central Valley were recognized Sunday for giving back to their communities.

14 Girl Scouts were presented with the gold award – the highest level award they can achieve.

It goes to senior or ambassador girl scouts who have created sustainable projects to benefit their communities.

This year’s awards were presented at the Friendship House in Visalia through a social distancing virtual format, with the girls and their families arriving at scheduled times.

KSEE24’s Fabiola Ramirez was the emcee.

Girl Scouts of Central California south’ also awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarships to six of the honorees pursuing higher education in agriculture, health, and stem.

