Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The Fresno Police Department will be holding another DUI enforcement operation on October 22, as well as a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year to keep roadways safe.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.