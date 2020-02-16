13th annual Red Heart Ball in Clovis raises funds for Ronald McDonald House

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — The 13th annual Red Heart Ball was held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building Saturday night.

There were 600 guests at the sold-out event with a live auction and raffles to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

“The funds raised at tonight’s event will go directly to supporting the parents of children who are hospitalized at Valley Children’s. We provide a home away from home and resources for parents who have to travel far for their child’s care,” said Director of Development and Communication Alene Mestjian.

KSEE24’s AJ Fox emceed the event.

This year’s theme was New York, New York, where dreams come true.

