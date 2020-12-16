13-year-old hospitalized after being shot, Selma Police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Selma Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old was hospitalized after being shot last month.

On Nov. 28, officers responded to a Selma hospital regarding a 13-year-old girl who suffered from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, police determined Frank Lopez, 26, negligently fired a single shot striking the girl.

Authorities say Lopez has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-891-2245 or Det. Richard Figueroa at 559-891-2243.

