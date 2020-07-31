13-year-old from Los Banos swims across Lake Tahoe

LOS BANOS, Calif. — 13-year-old James Savage from Los Banos became the youngest ever to complete the Lake Tahoe “Godfather Swim” on Thursday.

The “Godfather Swim” involves swimming the true width of Lake Tahoe, a total of 12 miles. The swim finishes at the mansion where Godfather II was filmed in Homewood, CA.



James finished the swim Thursday in a little under seven hours — 6 hours and 59 minutes — and it was pretty uneventful, according to a Team Savage facebook post.

James is no stranger to record-breaking swims. In 2016, he broke the World Record for the youngest person to swim from San Francisco to Alcatraz and back.

He’s chasing the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown of swims, and he now has two swims down and one to go.

His mom, Jillian Savage, says he trains hard every Friday. “He does a ten mile loop out at the reservoir which consists of swimming the entire perimeter,” Jillian said.