13-year-old boy and friend crash car into power pole after leading deputies on chase

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy and his friend stole a 2012 white Chrysler 300, leading deputies on a car chase and crashed into a power pole.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday TCSO Deputies were called to Avenue 197 and Road 230 in Strathmore for a stolen car.

While responding, deputies found the car, speeding westbound on Avenue 196.

Deputies then followed the stolen car as it made a turn at the intersection of Avenue 184 and Road 196 in Porterville. The car was still speeding when it hit a power pole and overturned.

Two teen boys got out of the car. The 13-year-old driver was caught and the passenger ran off. The 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony failure to yield and felony vandalism.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

