13-year-old boy and friend crash car into power pole after leading deputies on chase

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy and his friend stole a 2012 white Chrysler 300, leading deputies on a car chase and crashed into a power pole.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday TCSO Deputies were called to Avenue 197 and Road 230 in Strathmore for a stolen car.

While responding, deputies found the car, speeding westbound on Avenue 196.

Deputies then followed the stolen car as it made a turn at the intersection of Avenue 184 and Road 196 in Porterville. The car was still speeding when it hit a power pole and overturned. 

Posted by Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Two teen boys got out of the car. The 13-year-old driver was caught and the passenger ran off. The 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony failure to yield and felony vandalism.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com