12-year-old shoots home intruder after 73-year-old woman is shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old shot a home invasion suspect after two men forced their way inside, demanded money, and shot an elderly woman Saturday morning.

The child, who lived at the home, shot one of the suspects after 73-year-old Linda Ellis was wounded during the home invasion and robbery. Officers responded just before 1 a.m.

“Goldsboro has tried to clean up the crime. We’ve not witnessed anything like this lately,” said neighbor George Pike.

Ellis was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

After the 12-year-old fired, the suspects ran away. The wounded suspect, identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro, was located near an intersection and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s scary especially for the kids around the neighborhood. Our prayers and thoughts go out to them, and it is something tough for a child to be in that situation,” said Polly Pike, who lives nearby.

The whereabouts of the second suspect are unclear, but an investigation is underway. No charges are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.