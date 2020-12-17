12-year-old buried by snow plow in New York

News

by: Johan Sheridan and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX, N.Y. (WTEN) — A 12-year-old New York girl was hospitalized Thursday after being buried by a snow plow while playing outside a Knox, New York home Thursday.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed to sister station WTEN that the girl was alive in an update Thursday.

The girl was digging holes in the snow while she played outside the home Thursday morning when a family member, who was plowing snow, accidentally buried her in a snowbank without realizing it, according to the Times Union.

When family members couldn’t find the girl they realized what happened and called 911, then started digging, the paper reports. It’s not clear how long she was trapped under the snow, but she wasn’t breathing by the time they found her.

Family members, guided by emergency dispatchers, performed CPR on the child until deputies and EMTs arrived. It wasn’t immediately clear if the family or first responders where the ones who resuscitated her, but she began breathing again and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During a news conference on the winter weather Thursday afternoon, County Executive Dan McCoy said the girl was doing well, the Times Union reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

