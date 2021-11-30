12 best gifts for new homeowners

Many new homeowners appreciate gifts that help welcome pets into their new homes, too, such as treat containers or outdoor dog toys.

Which 12 gifts for new homeowners are best?

Do you know someone who recently purchased their first home? If you’d like to celebrate their exciting milestone, especially if you’re attending their housewarming party soon, you may be wondering which gifts are best for new homeowners.

Everyone has different wants and needs when they move into their first home. Some people appreciate practical gifts they can use on a daily basis, whereas others enjoy decorative gifts that add warm, personal touches to rooms. There are hundreds of options, and to find the best gift of them all, it’s helpful to start exploring them now — just in time for the party.

How to find the best gifts for first-time homeowners

What do I give new homeowners?

While homeowners will appreciate the thought behind any gift, many people want to choose meaningful or useful items that will make a difference in the recipient’s daily life. Here are some of the most popular ones worth considering.

Practical gifts for new homeowners solve a problem, make life easier or promote safety. Some of the most common options include vacuums, smart plugs and smoke detectors.

Decorative gifts, like candles and frames, are versatile gifts that most recipients will appreciate. They’re especially popular for homeowners who are still in the process of building their home’s aesthetic.

Fun gifts, including board games and novelty waffle makers, may come across as unconventional options, but they’re actually ideal for recipients looking forward to spending more time at home

Gift cards to favorite retailers, namely those with robust home or garden departments, are always appreciated because recipients can pick out exactly what they want, whether it’s a porch swing or coffee maker.

Personalized gifts are ideal if you’re looking for something special or unique, such as this new home sign featuring coordinates. Other popular gifts include engraved glassware, custom artwork or handmade furniture.

Consider available space

Before you land on a gift, consider how much available space the new homeowner has. Certain gifts seem like great ideas, but they might be too large for their home. For instance, if you’re planning on gifting a cappuccino maker, keep in mind that many of them require considerable counter space that not everyone has. The same is true for other bulky items, including patio furniture, lawn maintenance equipment and small appliances.

Look at gift registries

An easy way to find the perfect gifts for homeowners is by looking at their gift registries. It’s a convenient way of sending gifts, too. Most retailers allow shoppers to send gifts directly to recipients, and many of them offer gift-wrapping services for an additional cost. The retailers typically include gift receipts in packages for easy returns if necessary.

How much should I spend on housewarming gifts?

While there’s no specific amount you’re expected to spend on housewarming gifts, many people currently stick to the $20-$75 range. If you have a closer relationship with the new homeowners, however, you may wish to spend more.

12 best gifts for new homeowners

Smart speaker

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that lets users stream music from popular apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. The voice-controlled device also functions as a smart home hub that controls thermostats, alarms, lights and some appliances.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Home Depot

Casserole dishes

Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes

These stoneware casseroles, made by a favorite kitchen brand, offer superior heat retention to ensure food is cooked thoroughly and evenly. The pair of dishes come in six solid colors.

Sold by Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Multifunctional stick vacuum

Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

Ideal for whole-home cleaning, this cordless Eureka vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It has a removable handheld vacuum that cleans stairs, upholstery and curtains.

Sold by Amazon

Swiffer mop

Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Mopping Starter Kit

Perfect for quick cleanups, this classic dry-and-wet Swiffer picks up dust, grime and spills. Users can start cleaning as soon as they open the box, since it comes with a set of dry sweeping pads and wet mopping pads.

Sold by Home Depot

Cozy throw

Koolaburra by UGG Finch Faux Fur Throw

A cozy gift that lends itself to plenty of use, this faux fur throw keeps wearers warm and toasty. When it’s not in use, it drapes elegantly across beds and sofas.

Sold by Kohl’s

Electric kettle

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

This electric kettle lets users choose from six preset heat settings, making it simple to find optimal water temperatures for brewing delicate teas or making French press coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Security doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Described as a top investment in home security, the all-new Ring Video Doorbell features enhanced connectivity and two-way communication with visitors.

Sold by Home Depot

Scented candle

Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night Large Jar Candle

This large jar candle, which features a bestselling scent, burns for up to 150 hours. It’s made with premium paraffin-grade wax and natural fiber wick to deliver a clean, fragrant burn.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Bed Bath and Beyond

Pressure washer

Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer

It’s easy to blast away dirt and grime from patio furniture and fences with this popular pressure washer. The user-friendly design automatically turns off the pump when the trigger isn’t engaged, which in turn saves energy and cleaning solution.

Sold by Amazon

Volleyball set

Baden Champions Volleyball Set

Ideal for those who like outdoor entertaining, this volleyball set has built-to-last construction that lasts through years of competitive matches. The portable set comes in a convenient grab-and-go bag.

Sold by Amazon

Filtered water dispenser

Brita Stream UltraMax 25-Cup Filtered Water Dispenser

With a 25-cup capacity, this Brita water dispenser fills eight 24-ounce bottles. The slender design, which is less than 5 inches wide, fits easily on countertops and desks.

Sold by Amazon

Fire extinguishers

Kidde Multipurpose Fire Extinguishers

This Kiddle fire extinguisher pair comes with one specifically for kitchen-related fires, and one for fires involving trash, wood and electrical equipment. The extinguishers come with mounting brackets.

Sold by Home Depot

