Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse’s home

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, Ca. (CNN) — A nurse in northern California returned home this week to find that her 11-week-old puppy had been stolen.

According to police in Concord, California, the puppy, named Max, was taken from the garage of his owner Shaila Sheikh’s house on Saturday. Sheikh is an ER nurse who has been working on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

Investigators put out pictures of the suspected dognapper hoping someone will recognize him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know