11 arrested at LA protest marking Breonna Taylor’s death

In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, awaiting word on charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eleven people were arrested and three Los Angeles police officers were injured after a march to mark the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death turned violent.

The rally began peacefully Saturday evening with as many as 200 people gathering near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was one of dozens of rallies held across the country to call for justice for the Black woman killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers during a raid at her apartment.

Video from the scene in Los Angeles showed protesters jumping on the hood of a police car and throwing what looks like a microwave or air conditioner at officers.

Police Chief Michel Moore said nine businesses were vandalized.