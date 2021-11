PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) — After a scaled-back parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 103rd annual Porterville Veterans Day parade is back in full force.

The 2021 Porterville Veterans Day parade will air on Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. live on KSEE24 and will stream here on YourCentralValley.com.

KSEE24 Sunrise anchor Caroline Collins will co-host the event.