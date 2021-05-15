101 volunteers come together for Logan Park clean-up

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Dozens of volunteers came together to clean up Logan Park on Saturday.

One hundred and one volunteers picked up 83 bags of trash, three shopping carts full of garbage, a mattress, and a dresser, equaling approximately 635 pounds of trash.

The event was organized by 12-year-old Ryan Trevino. He noticed a lot of trash and wanted to do something about it.

Ryan wanted to clean up the Logan Park area and sent a letter to Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Officials say the original cleanup had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Ryan was presented with a certificate of recognition by Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Karbassi for his efforts in organizing the cleanup. His mother Kelly works for the City of Fresno’s Office of Economic Development.

Nalchajian Orthodontics provided free doughnuts and t-shirts for volunteers.

The Law Offices of Jim Trevino (Ryan’s father) provided free shaved ice courtesy of Kona Ice.

Fresno City Fire Fighters, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 202 cooked hotdogs and provided chips and soft drinks.