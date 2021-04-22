100-foot mural goes up in Reedley to honor essential workers

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Students and staff in the Kings Canyon Unified School District are showing how they’re honoring everyday heroes by unveiling a nearly 100-foot mural in Reedley on the corner of I and 10th streets.

“You know this past year, there was some amazing things that went on in Kings Canyon Unified and so many people stepped up from the community and the district and so we just wanted to put out a message to everyone: Thank you for all that you do to make it possible for us to have educated our students over this past year,” said John Campbell, the superintendent for KCUSD.

The mural included essential workers of the pandemic –a doctor, nurse, police officer, farmer, firefighter, food service worker, delivery driver and a teacher. Students also presented sunflowers to the workers who came to stand in representation at the ceremony.

“I really think it’s important to thank heroes no matter what it is that they’re doing because they do so much for our community without getting so much back and even a mural like this, as a small token of our appreciation for everything that they do can just show so much,” said Aaron Trujillo a senior at Reedley Middle College High School.

The mural was created by Pro-Screen, a family-owned business in Fresno. Campbell says keeping the district running and its students educated takes a village.

“Everybody had to pitch in, it was a community effort, to keep our schools open, to keep our kids going every day and we just really wanted to thank everyone for their part in that.”

The mural is one of the largest in Reedley and you can see it at 1801 10th street.