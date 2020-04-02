Live Now
10 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker transports a patient at Montefiore Medical Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. THE RACE IS ON TO AVOID HIDDEN CARRIERS While governments compete against each other to buy protective gear, new questions arise about who should wear masks, get temperature checks or even be permitted to go outside.

2. AP: NURSING HOME INFECTIONS, DEATHS SURGE Deadly outbreaks nearly every day despite lockdown measures suggests a ban on visitors and daily screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.

3. TRUMP’S CONTRADICTORY VIEWS ON CHINA SHIFT The president’s diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China generate finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, further destabilizing a critical relationship.

4. SMARTPHONE APP RULES POST-VIRUS LIFE IN CHINA Green is the “health code” that says a user is symptom-free and it’s required to board a subway, check into a hotel or just enter Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began.

5. ‘I THREW SOME F-BOMBS’ Residents are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

6. HOSTAGE FAMILIES SEEK BETTER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT Family members of Americans who are imprisoned abroad or held hostage by militant groups say that the U.S. government must do better in communicating with them.

7. MURDER CONVICTION IN DANIEL PEARL CASE OVERTURNED A British Pakistani man found guilty of the 2002 kidnapping and killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter was instead found guilty of a lesser charge by a Pakistani court.

8. GLOBAL STOCKS GAIN World shares and U.S. futures rose following a rocky start after a White House warning that as many as 240,000 Americans might die of the coronavirus sent Wall Street tumbling.

9. JAZZ GREAT ELLIS MARSALIS JR. DIES The jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan that includes famed performer sons Wynton and Branford, died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 85.

10. NOTHING SMART ABOUT STAGING UFC OR NFL DRAFT Plans by Dana White and Roger Goodell to hold both a UFC card and the NFL draft need to be shelved during the coronavirus crisis, AP’s sports columnist says.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

