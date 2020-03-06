10 Things to Know for Today

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing drop virus testing kits down to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. The California National Guard 129th Rescue Wing lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (California National Guard via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CRUISE PASSENGERS AWAIT VIRUS TEST RESULTS Coronavirus test results are expected for some of the more than 3,500 passengers and crew aboard a Princess Cruises ship held off the San Francisco coast.

2. FEAR OF ‘DEVASTATION’ FOR POOR As the number of people infected with the new virus charges toward 100,000, the World Food Program expresses concern about its impact on Africa and the Middle East.

3. FOR US LABS, IT’S WAIT AND SEE Lawmakers express doubts about the Trump administration’s timeline to deliver 1 million tests for the coronavirus this week as states report limited testing supplies.

4. ‘THE ASCENDANCY OF OLD WHITE DUDES IS NOT OVER’ Elizabeth Warren’s decision to end her campaign has left many voters feeling deflated and frustrated by what they see as sexist stereotypes in presidential politics.

5. RUSSIA-TURKEY TRUCE LARGELY HOLDS IN SYRIA A cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia means no warplanes overhead and relative calm in battle-weary Idlib.

6. GLOBAL SHARES SINK World markets slip after a sharp drop on Wall Street, as pessimism prevails over hopes for central bank action to counter the virus outbreak.

7. INDIAN GOVERNMENT ENFORCING SEDITION Critics, intellectuals, human rights activists, filmmakers, students and journalists seen as opposed to Narendra Modi’s government are increasingly being silenced under a colonial-era law.

8. BARR REBUKED OVER MUELLER REPORT A federal judge criticizes the attorney general’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying he had made “misleading public statements” to spin the investigation’s findings in favor of Trump.

9. GUN FOUND INSIDE EPSTEIN JAIL DURING LOCKDOWN Federal investigators found a loaded gun that had been smuggled into the jail where the convicted sex offender killed himself last summer, AP learns.

10. ‘HE LOOKS EXACTLY THE SAME TO ME’ Stephen Curry scores 23 points for the Warriors in his anticipated return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but Toronto beats Golden State to clinch a playoff spot.