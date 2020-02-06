10 Things to Know for Today

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, following a vote in the Senate to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NOT GUILTY: SENATE ACQUITS TRUMP Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator to vote against acquittal as just the third impeachment trial in American history ends with a divided Congress, and electorate.

2. GLOBAL TOURISM TAKES MAJOR HIT The viral outbreak in China throws the travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses and keeping millions of would-be travelers at home.

3. ‘A FLOATING PRISON’ That’s what one man celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on luxury cruise now feels after initially enjoying the sights of East Asia — it’s ending with him quarantined on the ship for two extra weeks.

4. IOWA RACE TIGHTENS Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Democratic caucuses, with 97% of the results counted in a contest marred by technical issues and reporting delays.

5. ‘UNCERTAINTY IS NOW PERMANENT’ From France to South Korea, Britain to Israel, traditional American allies are heavily invested in what happens later this year in the U.S. election.

6. ‘TOOK A GUT PUNCH’ After a relatively poor showing in Iowa, Joe Biden says he isn’t going anywhere as he tries to position himself in New Hampshire as the new “Comeback Kid.”

7. BACK ON EARTH Astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, lands safely in Kazakhstan.

8. FISSURES SEEN IN US-IRAQI MILITARY ALLIANCE The Iraqi government is backing away from cooperation on the ground, telling its military not to seek the Americans’ help in military operations against the Islamic State group.

9. ‘TO THE WORLD, HE WAS A LEGEND’ Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, is dead at 103.

10. WHO IS SEEKING REINSTATEMENT TO BASEBALL Career hits leader Pete Rose seeks an end to his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.