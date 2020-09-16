10 Merced County schools get waiver from county, state to hold in-person classes

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ten public and private schools were granted waivers from Merced County and state health officials to reopen for in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least two more schools are waiting on waiver approval, officials say.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) developed the COVID-19 and Reopening In-Person Learning Framework (PDF) to support school communities as they decide when and how to implement in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

For a full list of the process for reopening in-person learning elementary education waiver click here.

List of schools approved to reopen with precautions:

Private

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Public

El Nido Elementary

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

