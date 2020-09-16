10 Merced County schools get waiver from county, state to hold in-person classes

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Ten public and private schools were granted waivers from Merced County and state health officials to reopen for in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least two more schools are waiting on waiver approval, officials say.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) developed the COVID-19 and Reopening In-Person Learning Framework (PDF) to support school communities as they decide when and how to implement in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
For a full list of the process for reopening in-person learning elementary education waiver click here.
List of schools approved to reopen with precautions:
Private
- Los Banos Adventist Christian School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- Our Lady of Fatima School
- Our Lady of Mercy School
- St. Anthony School
Public
- El Nido Elementary
- Le Grand Union Elementary School
- Plainsburg Union Elementary School
- Snelling Merced Falls School
- Merced River School
