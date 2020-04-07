COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

10 KCSO employees, 2 inmates test positive for COVID-19; Department to release ‘a few’ low-level offenders early

News

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Ten Kern County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Youngblood announced in a video posted on the KCSO Facebook page that none of the employees have had to be hospitalized. The department said two inmates at the Kern County Jail have also tested positive. The positive inmates have been isolated and are receiving treatment, he said. 

In addition, Youngblood said the department has several tests pending. 

Youngblood also announced that after the Judicial Council is now requiring lower-level offenders be released from jail due to the virus, KCSO is working with District Attorney Cythia Zimmer to see who the county will release. 

“There will be a number of inmates who will be released early from jail, some of them pre-trial,” he said. “That number should be relatively small.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know