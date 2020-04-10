COVID-19 Information

10 healthcare workers from clinic in Los Banos test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten healthcare workers from a clinic in Los Banos have tested positive for COVID-19, the Merced County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirmed Thursday. 

Sutter Health Rural Health Clinic is currently closed to allow for proper disinfection procedures. 

“I would very much like to applaud the cooperation of Sutter Health and this facility with the Merced County Public Health Department in their efforts to slow the spread of this illness by assisting in the identifying and contacting all those possibly exposed and in bringing their health care facility back online rapidly and safely,” says Merced County Health Officer, Dr. Kenneth Bird.

Health officials say the affected healthcare workers have been ordered to remain under isolation at home. 

MCDPH is working to notify all individuals exposed to the affected healthcare workers. At this time, there are no hospitalizations or deaths related to the exposures. 

Health officials ask anyone who visited the clinic on or near the dates of March 29 – April 8 and are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 to call a medical provider. 

“Healthcare providers are on the front lines of battling this pandemic and their role puts them at a high risk for exposure. Please do not panic or be fearful. We know that healthcare workers are vital to our community and hope for a successful recovery for those affected by COVID-19,” says Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp.

