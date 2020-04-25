1 victim in the hospital after Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – One man is in the hospital and three apartments have been damaged after a fire in Fresno Friday.

Fresno Fire was called to the area of Bullard and Marks Avenues around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a single story four-plex on fire.

Personnel on scene say the flames began in the kitchen area and spread through the home and into the attic space. When they went inside, crews found the male victim and was taken to the hospital.

The fire department says one unit sustained heavy fire damage, two sustained smoke damage, and the fourth apartment was undamaged.

The cause is under investigation.

