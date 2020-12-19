Woman killed in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An woman died Friday following a chain-reaction crash on Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Highway 41 south of Mount Whitney Avenue.

CHP says two vehicles were stopped at the traffic light and for unknown reasons rear-ended one of the vehicles, pushing it into the vehicle in front of it.

The woman who died was in her 50s.

Traffic is very backed up, CHP says. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details are available. This story will be updated.