1 person hospitalized after colliding into big rig in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hospitalized after colliding into a big rig Thursday evening, according to Fresno Police.

At around 5:40 p.m. officers received a call regarding a collision at the intersection of Minnewawa & Jensen avenues.

Police say that the big rig driving westbound on Jensen Avenue and was making a U-turn at the intersection. At the same time, a 2000 white Ford Ranger was driving eastbound on Jensen Avenue approaching the intersection was unable to stop in time and collided with the passenger’s side of the big rig.

The driver the Ford Ranger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was treated at the scene.

Police say that the driver of the big rig was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation.

#JensenIncident Firefighters are on scene of a MVA with victim pinned in, moderate injuries at Jensen x Clovis. They are using the “Jaws of Life” to extricate the trapped victim. Victim will be transported to CRMC. pic.twitter.com/2ye9dkdBIx — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) December 18, 2020