1 person dies in mobile home fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire at a mobile home leaves one person dead Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Just before 6 p.m., the fire started at a mobile home located at McKinley and Marks avenues.

Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel says that when fire crews arrived there was substantial fire coming from the damaged home.

“A fire inside a mobile home will go from a very small fire to a very large fire very quickly,” said Van Tassel.

The victim hasn’t been identified. There are no further details at this time.

