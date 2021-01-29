1 person dead after crash on Highway 99

YourCentralValley.com
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 Friday evening.
The crash happened near Highway 99 and Fresno Street.
JUST IN: One person is dead from an accident near Highway 99 & Fresno St. The highway is closed from the 41 to the Fresno St. exit. I am on the way to the scene and will update this thread once I learn more.— Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 30, 2021
No other details are available.
