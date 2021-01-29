1 person dead after crash on Highway 99

News
Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 99 Friday evening.

The crash happened near Highway 99 and Fresno Street.

No other details are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com