FRESNO, Calif. – Scott Bemis catches up with the former Clovis High signal-caller, as he gets ready to start the Rams opener against Diablo Valley on Saturday.

This is Robles’ third year in the Fresno City program.

He was in the mix for the Rams starting job last season during fall camp, and saw some action behind former quarterback Justin Holaday in the first game of last season, before an injury in that game set him back.

Holaday is now with the University of New Mexico.

Robles’ main competition for the starting job during this year’s fall camp was 6-foot-5 lefty Andrew Butler, a new arrival this season from Depaul Catholic High School in New Jersey.

Although Robles will get the start, don’t be suprised if Butler sees the field as well.

“I think Isaiah has earned the right to make the start. He’s been with us for a while. He knows the system, knows our offense, and he’s really progressed,” said Rams head coach Tony Caviglia before practice Thursday. “He’s gotten stronger. He’s always been a good runner, and the ability to get the ball to spots is great. And we’re gonna play a lot of people. You know, it’s gonna be pretty warm, and we’re gonna play a lot of guys, to evaluate each one of them, and try to keep ’em fresh if we need ’em in the fourth quarter.”

The Rams are coming off an 8-3 season, which ended in the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday night at Ratcliffe Stadium.

Just a reminder, sports anchor Scott Bemis will be on the call for the game, starting at 4:45 p.m. on 940 KYNO.