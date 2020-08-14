1 new COVID-19 death in Madera County, 71 reported cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported one new COVID-19 death Friday and 71 new cases, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 47 and the total number of cases to 2,924.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up by 59 to a new total of 2,103.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

