1 killed in crash involving big rig in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Ave 272 and Akers Street near Visalia
The California Highway Patrol said a woman was killed after crashing head-on with a big rig.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
