Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

1 killed in crash involving big rig in Tulare County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash near Ave 272 and Akers Street near Visalia

The California Highway Patrol said a woman was killed after crashing head-on with a big rig.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com